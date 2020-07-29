Lexington scores late to down Bandits

Lexington- The Pinnacle Bank Seniors took the lead late and held of the First Tier Bank Bandits 4-2 on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with Pinnacle Bank Seniors batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jase Thorell grounded out to plate one. First Tier Bank had an early lead when Josh Klingenhoefer drove in Carson Rhode in the first.

Lexington’s Vinny Leibert picked up his first win of the season on the mound as he allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out seven. Anthony Rodriguez threw two innings to pick up the save. Carson Rhode took the loss for the Bandits. He lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one. Rodriguez, Holton Edeal, and Efren Aguirre all had multiple hits for Pinnacle Bank Seniors who are now 10-18 on the season. The Bandits end the year at 0-9. Lexington finishes up the year at Cozad. That game can be heard around 8pm tonight ( Wednesday) on KAMI Country and krvn.com.