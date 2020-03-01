(Audio) Lexington Stopped In District Final

Click here to listen to podcast

ALLIANCE – The Lexington Minutemen came up just short of a berth in the state tournament Saturday afternoon losing to Alliance 66-56 in the District Final. Lexington started out strong with senior guard Nick Saiz scoring 13 first half points but Lexington still found themselves down 31-30 at halftime. The Bulldogs then pulled away with a strong third quarter and Lexington could never get closer than five in the fourth. Saiz led the Minutemen with 25 points, while Dylan Richman concluded his great high school career with 15. Lexington was aiming for its first trip to state since 2002 and wrap up the year at 14-12.