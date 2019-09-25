Lexington Sweeps Cozad In Volleyball.

LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids looked good as they knocked out Cozad in straight sets 25-18, 25-10. Jackie Ostrom and Taylor Woehrle led the way from the net for the Minutemaids.

Woehrle had 3 kills and a service ace in the first set and 2 more kills in the second. Ostrom had a dominate second set with 4 kills. Brittney Aitken had another nice night for the Haymakers recording 6 kills and a block.

With the win Lexington moves to 7-8 with the win, Cozad falls to 1-11.

<div class=”futuri-widget” data-config=”station=KAMIAM&limit=1&theme=light&id=309&mods=nocategorieslist”></div>

<script type=”text/javascript” src=”//post.futurimedia.com/futuri-post-widget.js” defer></script>