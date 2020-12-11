Lexington sweeps Southern Valley in inaugural NSAA bowling match

In their first matchup for the first NSAA bowling season, both the Lexington Girls and Boys teams defeated Southern Valley on Tuesday, December 8.

The Minutemaids swept the Eagles, winning all 21 of their points.

They were led in part by junior Cordelia Harbison, who won both of her points with scores of 132 in Game 1 and 163 in Game 2.

Freshman Daisy Gomez added two points with scores of 146 and 134.

Meanwhile for the Minutemen, they downed the Eagles, winning 19-2.

Sophomore Kenneth Garcia helped lead the way for Lexington with a 146 in Game 1 and 163 in Game 2 to get both of his points.

Both the girls and boys teams beat Southern Valley in a single Baker style match to notch five more points for each team.

“A great start to the season. We have a very young team overall but I am excited to watch these kids compete,” said Lexington Head Coach Nic VanCura. “Lots of improvement across the board since practice started in mid-November.”

Dual match scoring is based on five members of a team bowling, with two individual games and a best two of three Baker (team) style games. A total of 21 points are possible for each match.