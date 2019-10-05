(Audio) Lexington Too Much For Gering

LEXINGTON – On a windy, wet, sloppy evening the Minutemen won their second game in a row to even up their record to 3-3 with a dominant win over Gering, 21-0.

It took awhile for either teams’ offenses to get going as a strong south wind shut down the passing games and the constant drizzle made the football slippery, both teams missed long field goals in the first quarter. Finally, quarterback Dylan Richman took off on a 64 yard run and made it to the Gering 5-yard line. Two plays later, Dakota Haines scored the first of his two touchdowns and midway thru the second quarter Lexington took a 7-0 lead. Richman returned a punt for a touchdown later in the quarter, however it was called back because of a penalty. The teams went into half still 7-0.

The Minutemen started the second half impressively with a nine play, six minute drive that culminated in a three-yard run by Alex Ramos. Haines would add a bonus touchdown in third quarter as he exploded on a trap play for 71 yards to close the scoring at 21-0.

Haines finished with 129 yards on just 9 carries. Gering’s Brady Radzymski had a good night gaining 124 yards on 20 carries.

With the loss Gering falls to 1-5, Lexington is 3-3.