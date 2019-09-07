Lexington Volleyball Tournament Results

Rd. 1 – North Platte St. Pat’s defeated Lexington – 25-18; 20-25; 25-23
Chase County defeated Hershey – 20-25; 25-18; 27-25
Broken Bow defeated Hastings – 25-13; 25-23
St. Paul defeated Holdrege – 25-14; 25-5
Rd. 2 – St. Paul defeated Broken Bow – 25-16; 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick’s defeated Chase County – 25-13; 23-25; 25-23
Lexington defeated Hershey – 25-17; 25-15
Hastings defeated Holdrege – 25-12; 25-12
Hershey defeated Holdrege – 25-17; 25-15 –For 7th place
Hastings defeated Lexington — 25-12; 25-19 – For 5th place
Broken Bow defeated Chase County – 25-13; 31-29 For 3rd place
St. Paul defeated North Platte St. Pat’s – 25-18; 25-12 in Championship match.