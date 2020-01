Lexington Wins Dual Over Holdrege

HOLDREGE – The Lexington Wrestling team took down the Holdrege Dusters in dual wrestling action on Thursday night 46-21.

152 – Dakota Faines def. Sam Holt

160 – Rene Corado def. Cade Kirwan OT

170 – Damian Smith def. Eddy Sanchez pin 1:42

182 – Efren Aguirre def. Deven Anderson pin

195 – Imanol Munoz def. Ismael Ayala

220 – Trent Weak def. James Hernandez pin 58 sec

HWT – Jessie Arevalo def. Connor Fulmer

106 – Daven Naylor def. Mat Janssen

113 – Ivan Lazo def. Brayden Schmalz 9-3 dec

120 – Ean Bailey def. Trey Rich 1:32

126 – Dylan Hubbard def. Brandon Carpenter pin 5:41

132 – Jacob Janssen def. Angel De La Torre 14-7 dec

138 – Kevin Sandoval def. Mason Marquardt pin :49

145 – Brady Fago def. Trev Melroy 6-0 dec