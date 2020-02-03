Lexington Wins State Power Lifting Title

All Class (Classes A – D) RAW State Power Lifting Championships took place at Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday. 230 lifters competed from across the state. Lexington, Conestoga, Lincoln High, Creighton Prep, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Skutt, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran & Bishop Hellum (Iowa). The Lexington Girls m came away with the All Class RAW State Championship.
RAW STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Team Results
Girls Team – State Champions
Lifter of the Meet
Jessica Virigilio
Girls Individual Results
97 lbs
Jessica Virigilio – State Champion
Jade Morales – 2nd Place
105 lbs
Malinda Lo – State Champion
Alisha Rojas – 3rd Place
Nayely Quinonez – 4th Place
114 lbs
Jasmine Garcia – State Champion
Sarahi Giron – 4th Place
123 lbs
Maritza Calmo – 4th Place
Megan Dang – 5th Place
132 lbs
Jackie Quinonez – 5th Place
165 lbs
Sindy Giron – 2nd Place
Arlin Munoz – 4th Place
181 lbs
Carly Holbrook -3rd Place
Sky Dewey – 4th Place
198 lbs
Karly Huerta – State Champion
198+ lbs
Lesli Garcia – State Champion
Magali Santoyo – 2nd Place , Jasmin Martinez – 5th place
Boys Results
114 lbs, Tyler Woody – 3rd place
123 lbs, Logan Dowling – 2nd, Angel Perez – 3rd, Morgan Bailey – 5th place
132 lbs, Fredy Velasquez – 2nd place
148 lbs, Salvador Zamora – 3rd place
275 lbs ,Wilmer Hoisington – 4th place