Lexington Wins State Power Lifting Title

All Class (Classes A – D) RAW State Power Lifting Championships took place at Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday. 230 lifters competed from across the state. Lexington, Conestoga, Lincoln High, Creighton Prep, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Skutt, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran & Bishop Hellum (Iowa). The Lexington Girls m came away with the All Class RAW State Championship.

RAW STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Team Results

Girls Team – State Champions

Lifter of the Meet

Jessica Virigilio

Girls Individual Results

97 lbs

Jessica Virigilio – State Champion

Jade Morales – 2nd Place

105 lbs

Malinda Lo – State Champion

Alisha Rojas – 3rd Place

Nayely Quinonez – 4th Place

114 lbs

Jasmine Garcia – State Champion

Sarahi Giron – 4th Place

123 lbs

Maritza Calmo – 4th Place

Megan Dang – 5th Place

132 lbs

Jackie Quinonez – 5th Place

165 lbs

Sindy Giron – 2nd Place

Arlin Munoz – 4th Place

181 lbs

Carly Holbrook -3rd Place

Sky Dewey – 4th Place

198 lbs

Karly Huerta – State Champion

198+ lbs

Lesli Garcia – State Champion

Magali Santoyo – 2nd Place , Jasmin Martinez – 5th place

Boys Results

114 lbs, Tyler Woody – 3rd place

123 lbs, Logan Dowling – 2nd, Angel Perez – 3rd, Morgan Bailey – 5th place

132 lbs, Fredy Velasquez – 2nd place

148 lbs, Salvador Zamora – 3rd place

275 lbs ,Wilmer Hoisington – 4th place