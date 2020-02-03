class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437822 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Wins State Power Lifting Title

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 3, 2020
Lexington Girls Powerlifting Team-Courtesy Photo

All Class (Classes A – D) RAW State Power Lifting Championships took place at Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday. 230 lifters competed from across the state. Lexington, Conestoga, Lincoln High, Creighton Prep, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Skutt, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran & Bishop Hellum (Iowa). The Lexington Girls m came away with the All Class RAW State Championship.

RAW STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Team Results
Girls Team – State Champions

Lifter of the Meet
Jessica Virigilio

Girls Individual Results
97 lbs
Jessica Virigilio – State Champion
Jade Morales – 2nd Place

105 lbs
Malinda Lo – State Champion
Alisha Rojas – 3rd Place
Nayely Quinonez – 4th Place

114 lbs
Jasmine Garcia – State Champion
Sarahi Giron – 4th Place

123 lbs
Maritza Calmo – 4th Place
Megan Dang – 5th Place

132 lbs
Jackie Quinonez – 5th Place

165 lbs
Sindy Giron – 2nd Place
Arlin Munoz – 4th Place

181 lbs
Carly Holbrook -3rd Place
Sky Dewey – 4th Place

198 lbs
Karly Huerta – State Champion

198+ lbs
Lesli Garcia – State Champion
Magali Santoyo – 2nd Place , Jasmin Martinez – 5th place

Boys Results

114 lbs, Tyler Woody – 3rd place

123 lbs, Logan Dowling – 2nd, Angel Perez – 3rd, Morgan Bailey – 5th place

132 lbs, Fredy Velasquez – 2nd place

148 lbs, Salvador Zamora – 3rd place

275 lbs ,Wilmer Hoisington – 4th place

