Derek Billeter will be the new head girls basketball coach at Loomis High School. Billeter has been the assistant girls basketball coach at the school for the last 4 years. He is taking over from Stacia Fertig, who resigned from teaching and coaching this spring after leading the Wolves to the Class D2 State Tournament. This will be his first year as a head girls basketball coach.
Loomis Names New Basketball Coach
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information