Loomis Names New Basketball Coach

BY Loomis Schools | May 4, 2020
Derek Billeter will be the new head girls basketball coach at Loomis High School. Billeter has been the assistant girls basketball coach at the school for the last 4 years.  He is  taking over from Stacia Fertig, who resigned from teaching and coaching this spring after leading the Wolves to the Class D2 State Tournament. This will be his first year as a head girls basketball coach.

