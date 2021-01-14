Loper Basketball Back At Home This Week

Kearney, Neb. – The fifth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team aims to remain unbeaten when its hosts Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State this weekend at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (8-0) battle the Griffons (2-6) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then the Bearcats (3-3) Saturday at 2 p.m. These are the first games of the 2020-21 season where the general public can attend. UNK has no player averaging in double figures but five are between 7.9-9.4 points per game with two more tallying 5.0 a night. The Lopers are plus seven on the glass, have a plus 0.5 turnover margin and limit the opponent to only 50 points an outing. UNK is nationally-ranked in several defensive categories including scoring (6th), three-point percentage defense (8th/20.7) and field goal percentage (13th/33.8).

The UNK men will have one of its toughest weeks of the 2020-21 season when nationally-ranked Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State come to town. The Lopers (3-6) host the No. 16/22 Griffons (8-1) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. while the No. 1/3 and defending national champion Bearcats (6-1) visit Buckle Court Saturday at 4 p.m. Mo West is coming off a 74-67 home win over No. 4/8 and previously unbeaten Washburn. Two days earlier the Ichabods upset the Bearcats in Maryville, 84-82 (OT). Northwest is now 137-7 since the start of the 2016-17 season. All of the games this week can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and 106.9 FM in the Kearney area.