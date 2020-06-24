Loper Cross Country season set

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney men’s and women’s cross country teams will have six meets during the upcoming 2020 season. To help alleviate costs brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II men’s and women’s cross country programs (PDF) have a maximum of six competition dates in 2020. In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships schools can participate in as few as three meets (with five participants). UNK begins its season on Friday, September 4, in Council Bluffs, Ia., at the Reiver Night Time Classic. Trips to Hastings (Sept. 12) and Minnesota (Sept. 26) follow with the last regular season meet coming on October 10 at Fort Hays State. This fall the Lopers are host the MIAA Championships at Kearney Country Club. That event, featuring 11 men’s and 13 women’s squads, will be held on Saturday, October 24, and begins at 11 a.m. Around 200 runners will take part on a 6k (women) and 8k (men) course; more information will be released at a later date. Finally, NCAA Central Regionals is set for November 7 in Minnesota with this year’s national meet held in Evansville, Ind., on November 21.