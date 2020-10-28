Loper Fans In Kearney Have New Way To Listen

Kearney-Starting with this Saturday’s game at Pittsburg State, UNK fans will have a new way to listen to Loper sports in the Kearney area. Along with still being able to listen to the broadcasts on 93.1 KRVN “The River”, fans can also listen to the Lopers in and around the Kearney area on 106.9 FM. The games can also be found on the River App. Jayson Jorgensen and Larry Cotnoir will return for their fourth year of calling Loper Football for KRVN. Saturday’s broadcast starts at 11:30 with kickoff set for 12:05pm.