Loper Football Backers Dinner Postponed

Kearney, Neb. – The 11th Annual Loper Football Backers dinner and scholarship fundraiser has been pushed back due to recent events surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The event was originally set for Thursday, April 23, but now will be on Wednesday, July 22.

“We felt, along with the Younes Conference Center staff, that we needed to move it back. We pretty much have everything set up but as a community we need to get through this,” UNK head football coach Josh Lynn said. “We picked July 22nd so it’ll be a kickoff to the Loper Athletic season. We hope what we’re currently dealing with passes and this event will build some excitement leading into UNK fall sports.”

Since it was first hosted in 2010, the event has raised over a $1.72 million dollars for scholarships and other program needs. The Loper Football Backers is a community-led volunteer organization whose mission is to raise scholarship dollars for the UNK Football program.

“This event is huge for us and provides avenues for us that we normally don’t have. For scholarship purposes it helps us get to where we need to be and allows us to compete with the rest of the MIAA,” Lynn said.

UNK held a few spring practices before the MIAA suspended all activities indefinitely. The Lopers will report to fall camp in mid-August.