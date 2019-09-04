Loper Golfers Have Big Day

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team set new school records for 18-hole (294) and 36-hole (607) scores to finish third at theCentral Region Fall Preview Wednesday afternoon in Blue Springs, Mo.

This was the season-opening event for every team. The field was made up of 19 schools, many from the MIAA and Great American Conference (GAC). The two-day tourney was held at the par 72 Adams Pointe G.C.

UNK sat in 10th place after a 313 on Monday. The Lopers more than rebounded by firing a day two low 294, allowing them to vault into a third place finish. Central Region powers Central Missouri (602) and Henderson State from Arkansas (603) edged out UNK for the team trophy.

The 294 bests the previous school record of 300, set last spring at the Hardscrabble Invite in Arkansas. The 607 easily breaks the old 36-hole record of 620 which was achieved last fall at Northeastern State.

Doniphan senior Brandi Lemek, Omaha junior Nia Station and Puerto Rico sophomore Faviola Gonzalez each shot a 4-over par 149 to tie for third place. UCM sophomore Rosie Klausner (2-over 146) was the medalist with four others between 147 and 148.

Lemek (79-70) shot up 39 places after her career-low 70 on Tuesday. The effort is one stroke shy of Carla Dobchuck’s school record, set back in the fall of 1998. Next, Station (78-71) had her career-low 18-hole score today as did Gonzalez (77-72). Before today’s round there had only been six 18-hole scores by a UNK golfer at or below 72.

Also for the Lopers, Oregon junior Kaitlyn Howe tied for 50th (160; 79-81), Columbus freshman Aspen Luebbe tied for 59th (163; 83-79) and Arizona freshman Paige Lucero tied for 71st (167; 85-72). Note Luebbe played as an individual.

UNK heads to up to Minnesota in two weeks for the Golden Bear Classic.