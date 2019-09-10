Loper Luncheon Set For Today

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney Athletics has announced that the popular “Loper Luncheons” will return for the 2019-20 academic year and begin on Tuesday, September 10. After being held at Cunningham’s Journal and Cunningham’s on the Lake in recent years the event will now be held back on campus in the Weins Room at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Runza will be the food provider. For the fall semester the Luncheons will be held every Tuesday and start around noon and last around 45 minutes. UNK head coaches will speak on a weekly basis to recap past games and give insights on upcoming games and meets. Loper fans coming onto campus are asked to park directly West or East of the Stadium and they will not be ticketed during the lunch hour.