Loper Soccer Falls To Washburn

Kearney, Neb. – Sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Menke scored in the 57th minute to help Washburn down Nebraska-Kearney, 1-0, Friday night in Topeka.

The Ichabods improve to 3-1-0 while the Lopers fall to 1-2-2. This was a non-conference game; the MIAA tilt between the two comes next Sunday, September 29, at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

UNK has now played 490 minutes of soccer this fall and there have been three goals scored, two by the opposition and one by the Lopers. Tonight both teams got off nine shots with Kearney have a 3-1 lead in corners.

The Lopers tried to get on the board in the first 45 minutes but shots by Kansas freshman Ariella Mesa went wide at 32:58 and 44:31 as was an attempt by Missouri sophomore Bridget Barker in the 22nd minute. Ichabod freshman keeper Regan Wells also stopped a shot taken by Omaha senior Megan Merkel.

WU scored for the seventh time this fall when Menke took a pass from sophomore midfielder Sydney Rosemann (Papillion-LaVista) and found the back of the net 12 minutes into the second half. It marks Menke’s second goal of the year.

Eight minutes later Omaha freshman Emma Weis saw her shot saved by Wells (Lincoln SE) with an effort by Merkel finding the same fate in the 84th minute. Wells finished with four saves to improve to 3-1-0 with a 0.52 goals against average.

Merkel paced the Lopers with three shots (two on goal) with Mesa and Weis getting two shots off apiece. Finally senior keeper Allie Prososki recorded four saves.

UNK hosts Fort Hays State Sunday afternoon. The Tigers (2-2-0) fell tonight at Emporia, 4-2.