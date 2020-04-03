Loper Track Adds Local Recruits

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head track and field coach Brady Bonsall announced today that names of eight men and 11 women who will join the Lopers at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

These are UNK’s first recruits with each coming aboard prior to the NCAA mandated dead period. That quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 15.

“We are looking forward to having these men and women join UNK Track & Field. The presence of some strong local talent is certainly evident,” Bonsall said. “In addition to those already signed, we have a handful of others who are verbally committed, both high school seniors and transfers, but we will wait to sign them until after the NCAA’s recruiting dead period ends.”

The group is made up of six distance runners, four throwers, three sprinters and one vaulter, high jumper and hurdler. Kearney High (four) is well represented with other newcomers coming in from Kearney Catholic, Ravenna and North Platte.

“The tail-end of the 2020 recruiting cycle has been hampered by the suspension of the high school season. Typically, at least a fourth of our class is discovered during the high school season,” Bonsall said. “The suspension will also have an impact on recruiting the 2021 since an important evaluation time may have been eliminated.”

UNK had 14 seniors (six women and eight men) on the 2019-20 roster. At this time thrower Tanner Barth, distance runner Shane Burkey and vaulter Lindsey Larabee are planning to return to the Lopers next spring, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that allows another year of eligibility due to the elimination of the 2020 outdoor campaign.

“The cancellation of our season was incredibly disappointing, but I think we will all appreciate the opportunities that we have in the future that much more, including sports,” Bonsall said.

UNK’s cross country team is slated to report in mid-August.

Women’s Newcomers

Grace Bonsall (Kearney, Neb./Kearney H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Class A state medalist at 3,200 meters

Also a two-time state qualifier at 1,600 meters

Four-time Class A state cross qualifier

Kyla Carlson (Aurora, Neb./Aurora H.S. … Sprints)

Three-time Class B state medalist at 400 meters

Was the 2017 runner up in the event (career-best of 58.68)

Also a one-time state qualifier in the high jump

Abby Everitt (O’Neill, Neb./O’Neill-St. Mary’s H.S. … High Jump)

Was a medalist in four events (high, long & triple jumps and the 200) at the 2019 Class D state meet

Picked up three medals in 2018 and one in 2017

Younger sister of former Loper All-American high jumper Emily Everitt

Ashton Hoffman (Morrill, Neb./Morrill H.S. … Throws)

Two-time Class C state qualifier in the shot put

Earned a medal at the 2019 meet

Career-best of 37-7

Jaida McEwen (Norton, Kan./Norton H.S. … Throws)

Two-time Class 3A state qualifier in the javelin

Finished fifth in 2018

Career-best effort of 129-0

Nicole Messbarger (Kearney, Neb./Kearney Catholic H.S. … Sprints)

Earned medals at 200 and 400 meters at the last two Class C state meets

Two-time runner up in the 400 (career-best time of 57.78)

Younger sister of former Loper tennis, track and cross country team member Kelly Messbarger

Gabrielle Oborny (David City, Neb./Aquinas H.S. … Pole Vault)

Two-time Class state medalist in the vault

Runner up at the 2019 meet thanks to a career-best 11-2

Cleared 11-0 at the 2020 Nebraska Indoor Championship Series meet

Kayla Poggioli (Kearney, Neb./Kearney H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Class A state qualifier at 1,600 and 3,200 meters

Career-best times of 5:28.83 and 11:53.26

Two-time Class A state cross country qualifier

Elizabeth Polk (Hooper, Neb./Logan View H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Three-time Class C state qualifier at 3,200 meters

Also a two-time qualifier in the 1,600

Three-time Class D state cross country qualifier

Alyssa Post (Kearney, Neb./Kearney H.S. … Pole Vault)

Was a 2019 Class A state qualifier in the vault

Career-best effort of 10-4

Samantha Scarlett (Kearney, Neb./Kearney H.S. … Sprints)

Three-time Class A state qualifier at 100 and 200 meters

Medaled in both events in 2018 and 2019

Career-best times of 12.12 and 25.27

Men’s Newcomers

Joel Bradley (North Platte, Neb./North Platte H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Was a 2019 Class A state qualifier at 800 meters

Top time of 2:01.66 in the event

Two-time state cross country qualifier

Jack Drahota (Ravenna, Neb./Ravenna H.S. … Hurdles)

Was the 2019 Class C state champ in the 300 hurdles thanks to a career-best 38.61

Also runner up in the 110 hurdles (career best time of 14.63 came in prelims)

Qualified in the 300 hurdles in both 2017 and 2018

Dean Erdkamp (York, Neb./York H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Two-time Class B state qualifier at 1,600 and 3,200 meters

Earned a medal in the 3,200 in 2019

Three-time state cross country qualifier, earning a medial in 2019

Alex Homan (Creighton, Neb./Creighton H.S. … Pole Vault)

Earned a medal at the 2019 Class C state meet

Placed fifth by tying career-best height of 13-8

Sam Lueders (Blair, Neb./Blair H.S. … Distance & Cross Country)

Was a 2018 Class B state medalist at 1,600 and 3,200 meters

Also was a 2017 qualifier in the 1,600

Four-time state cross country qualifier, finishing second in 2018

Jarrett Parsons (Polk, Neb./High Plains H.S. … Pole Vault)

Two-time Class D state qualifier

Finished as runner up in 2019 thanks to tying career-best of 13-10

Drake Sherman (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest H.S. … Throws)

Was a 2019 Class A state qualifier in the shot put

Career-best throw of 50-2.75

Also a member of the Loper football team

Michael Terrano (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln H.S. … Throws)

Was a two-time Class A state qualifier in the shot put (career-best of 54-4.50)

Also a 2019 state qualifier in the discus

Also a member of the Loper football team