Loper Volleyball Begins Camp Monday

Kearney-The UNK Volleyball team begins fall camp today under veteran Loper head coach Rick Squires. UNK went 33-3 last year and won both the MIAA Regular Season and Conference tournament titles. UNK is aiming for its 21st consecutive NCAA tournament berth. Squires returns three all conference players in Junior OH Anna Squires, Senior OH Julianne Jackson and Junior OH M.K. Wolfe. Other key returns include Middle Blockers Josie Cox of North Platte and Mackenzie Puckett of Grand Island. UNK will travel to Wyoming this Saturday night for an exhibition match against Wyoming. The match against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30pm central time and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.