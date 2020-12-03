Loper Women’s Game Postponed

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney/Fort Hays State women’s basketball game scheduled for this Saturday (Dec. 5) is being postponed up and will be made up at a later date.

The 95th all-time meeting between the Lopers (2-0) and Tigers (1-0) was set to take place Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center. Due to UNK Athletics COVID-19 protocols the contest will now be played sometime in 2021. UNK is on the road next week, first at Newman (Dec. 10) and then at Central Oklahoma (Dec. 12). At this time those games are still on as scheduled.

The Loper-Tiger men’s game will be played Saturday with tip-off remaining at 4 p.m. Fans can watch via The MIAA Network, listen via The River 93.1 FM, 106.9 FM in Kearney or follow live stats.