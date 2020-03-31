Loper Women’s Golf Adds Two

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst officially announced today that Allison Comer and Avery Mitchell will hit the links for the Lopers next season. The pair signed back in the fall and are UNK’s first recruits to date. Comer comes from Overland Park, Kan., and prep power St. James Academy with Mitchell hailing from Bayard and Gering H.S.

The Lopers had two seniors on its 2019-20 roster with one likely to return due to the abrupt end to the spring season. In the fall of 2019 Comer won the Class 5A individual state title thanks to a two-day total of 156. The effort, achieved at the Carey Park G.C. in Hutchinson, helped her team finish as state runners up. Comer was six strokes ahead of the second place finisher. “Allison is someone that we have been recruiting for a long a time as she took her official visit over a year ago. Right away we identified her as someone who could help us not only on the course, but off of it as well,” Rodehorst said.” We could not be more excited to be able to officially add the Comer’s to the Loper family!” The daughter of Scott and Wanda, Comer helped St. James placed third at the 2018 state tournament. Individually she was third as well.

Finally, Comer is a member of the 2019 Kansas Four-State all-star team. A quarterfinalist in the 2019 Nebraska Girls Match Play Tournament held at Awarii Dunes, Mitchell also is a two-time Class B state medalist for the Bulldogs. Her efforts helped Gering place second each of the past two falls. She is hte daughter of John and Sally. “Avery is someone that we know will come to practice every day with a smile on her face and give everything she has. She has been a key part of some very successful high school teams and has tremendous potential,” Rodehorst said. “It is also a bonus that she has a lot of family in Kearney as well. Great day for Loper golf!” UNK had three top three finishes this past season to be ranked in the Central Region top 10.