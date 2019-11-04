Loper Wrestlers Begin Season in Wyoming

Kearney, Neb. – The fourth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had five placers at the 2019 Wyoming Cowboy Open Saturday in Laramie. The non-team scoring event is UNK’s annual season-opening tournament. This year UNK has a quick turnaround as it duals Hastings College and No. 5 Nebraska on Thursday, November 7, in Lincoln. Finishing in the top four in their respective weight class in the “Elite” Division was Iowa junior Josh Portillo (2nd/125 lbs.) and Pennsylvania junior Jacob Wasser (4th/157 lbs.) with true freshmen Wyatt Hayes (4th/174 lbs.), Nick James (3rd/184 lbs.), and Joseph Reimers (3rd/125 lbs.) doing the same in the “Amateur” Division. All six Lopers that competed in this bracket were unattached.