Lopers Add Scrimmages

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will get a chance at face outside competition when it takes part in the Washburn Scrimmage Tournament this Saturday (Nov. 14) in Topeka. The recently added event is played under “spring rules” where matches last just an hour. In addition no official statistics are recorded and these matches don’t count towards NCAA records. UNK, Washburn, Central Missouri will each field two teams with Missouri Southern State sending one. \

The Lopers will be divided into “Royal” and “Gold” teams with each playing three matches. A total of three courts will be used; a video stream via The MIAA Network will be available and likely be located on Court 1. Each team must have been tested 72 hours prior to Saturday. Fans are permitted in Lee Arena but only 400 tickets are available. They are free and Loper fans can register to reserve some via www.wutickets.com or by calling the WU ticket office (785.670-2637) Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. COVID protocols in place including wearing a mask at all times and having a temperature check upon entrance. Doors open at 9 a.m. UNK is slated to have its final home instrasquad scrimmage next Saturday (Nov. 21) but the location is TBD as Loper basketball has two home games that day. A spring volleyball season will begin in February 20201; a schedule for that roughly two month season will be announced later this year.