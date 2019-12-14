Lopers Battle in Exhibition Game in Brookings

Kearney, Neb. – The South Dakota State Jackrabbits got 16 points apiece from junior forward Douglas Wilson and sophomore guard Alex Arians to down Nebraska-Kearney, 66-53, Friday night in Brookings.

This was a countable game for SDSU, which improves to 7-6, while being an exhibition contest for UNK (4-4).

Minus senior forward AJ Jackson (Bellevue West) due to injury, the Lopers hung with the ‘Jacks for most of the night as Kansas senior forward Morgan Soucie went for 14 points and nine rebounds and Utah junior guard Jake Walker stuck four threes.

The game was scoreless for nearly four minutes with UNK moving ahead 19-18 on a Walker three with 7:18 left in the half. SDSU countered with a 14-7 run with 20 of its 32 first half points coming in the paint. The Lopers layup from Soucie five minutes into the second half to make it just a seven-point deficit but the ‘Jacks soon got its lead into double digits and never looked back.

Wilson, logging a team-best 30 minutes, reached his point total thanks to 6 of 11 shooting while also having nine boards (five offensive). Arians made six buckets as well and hit two of SDSU’s five threes. Finally six others were in the scoring column including reserve David Wingett (eight points & five rebounds).

For UNK Soucie was 7 of 12 from the floor with six of his caroms coming on the defensive end. Besides Walker’s 13 points, seven others Lopers scored as well. That large group included Alliance junior Austin Luger (six points, four boards, two assists) and Texas junior RJ Pair (five points, two boards, one assist).

Team wise SDSU tallied 15 points off 12 Kearney turnovers, was plus 14 in points in the paint but also was just 11 of 21 at the line.

The Lopers hosts Hastings College Monday at 5 p.m. That game was originally set to begin at six.