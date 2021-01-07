Lopers Begin New Year In Missouri

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team starts the 2021 calendar year with games at Lincoln and Central Missouri this weekend. Off since a 72-66 home win vs. Northeastern State on December 20, the Loper Men are in Jefferson City tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Warrensburg S aturday at 3 p.m. Catch the action on KRVN FM (93.1 FM and 106.9 FM).

UNK (2-5) has had trouble in Jeff City but played well in Warrensburg. The Lopers fell to the Blue Tigers (4-2) by a 64-61 score last February and then responded with 78-74 win two days later over the Mules (1-6). UNK lost in Warrensburg in 2018 and 2019 but those games both went into overtime. Kearney is now 6-8 all-time vs. UCM and 7-6 vs. LU.

Kearney, Neb. – After almost a three-week break the UNK women’s basketball team is back in action with games at Lincoln tonight and Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The game with the Blue Tigers (0-5) tips at 5:30 p.m. with the showdown against the No. 21 Jennies (6-0) beginning at 1 p.m. Catch the action via KRVN FM (93.1 FM and 106.9 FM)

UNK (6-0) starts the calendar year among NCAA Division II’s best on defense. No opponent has reached the 57-point mark, sunk more than six threes or shot better than 45% from the field. Overall, the Lopers are allowing 49 points per game on 34% shooting (19.5 % from the 3-point line) while being plus 5.7 on the glass. UNK also has a plus 1.7 turnover margin.

Offensively a balanced attack has six players averaging 5.8-9.5 points per game. Twelve different Lopers have already scored with eight having sunk at least one three. While UNK hasn’t tallied more than 68 points in any game they are have made at least 41% of its shots in three different contests.