Lopers Climb A Spot To Number Two

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team moved a spot to second in the latest regular season edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (20-0) went 3-0 last weekend, sweeping then-No. 4 Washburn at home and Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern State on the road. T The Lopers, one of 10 Central Region teams in the Top 14, tallied 1,099 points this time around. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,150 points) is 17-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received all 46 first place votes and have been number one the past five weeks.

Previous No. 2 Western Washington (17-1) lost at unranked Alaska-Anchorage in four sets on Saturday. Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (T-3rd), Northern State (T-3rd), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Wayne State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 10), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 11), St. Cloud State (No. 13), Northwest Missouri State (No. 14), Winona State (No. 17), and Upper Iowa (No. 21). Three other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes” as well. UNK hosts Emporia State (5-14, 1-10) tonight at 6 p.m. before heading to No. 37 Central Oklahoma (15-6, 7-4) on Friday and Newman (0-20, 0-11) Saturday evening. Tonight’s match can be heard on 93.1 The River and on the River App.