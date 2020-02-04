Lopers Earn First Ranking in 12 Years

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team, on an eight-game win streak, is now ranked 23rd in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) Top 25 poll. This is UNK’s first time in a national top 25 since November 5, 2008, when it was 25th in the WBCA (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association) poll. The Lopers (20-2) are currently 30th in that poll, collecting 29 points. UNK picked up 53 points in the D2SIDA poll to join Central Missouri (11th) and Sioux Falls (13th) as the other Central Region teams in the Top 25. The nation’s three unbeaten squads — Drury (Mo.), Ashland (Ohio) and Texas A & M Commerce – occupy the top three spots. In the WBCA Top 25 the Central is represented by USF (13th), UCM (18th) and Fort Hays State (23rd). Like the Lopers, Southeastern Oklahoma State is among others receiving votes. Kearney hosts Central Oklahoma (15-6, 9-4) and Newman (9-13, 4-9) this weekend at the Health & Sports Center.