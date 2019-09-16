Lopers Earn First Win Of The Year

Kearney, Neb. – Senior Maddie Love scored in the 28th minute and Nebraska-Kearney peppered Western Colorado with 23 shots to win 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colo.

This game was part of the Western Colorado Invite which originally was set to be played in Gunnison, Colo., but moved down the road to Colorado Mesa University due to field renovations issues.

UNK (1-1-2) outplayed a Mountaineers squad (0-4-0) that has now been outscored 12-1 to date. The Lopers got off 10 shots in the first half and 13 more after the break. The shot total ties for the third most in school history and is just six off tying the school mark, set in a 2010 tie vs. Colorado Christian. This also is the most shots by a UNK in the MIAA era (2012-present).

Love (Norfolk Catholic) was the Lopers top returning scorer and she tallied the team’s first goal of 2019 by finding the back of the net at 28:26. Just four minutes before UNK lined up for one of its’ five corners with Love and Kansas freshman Ariella Mesa having shots blocked soon after.

Omaha freshman Payton Rhen came off the bench to have five shots (two on goal) with Omaha senior Megan Merkel at four (one on goal). Finally, South Dakota junior Kassidy Kirsch had two SOG’s with Love at a team-best six shots (two on goal) in 45 minutes as a reserve.

Defensively Kearney senior keeper Allie Prososki stopped one shot to record her third shutout to date. Western got off nine shots, including six in the second half, but only one was on goal. WCU keeper Kaeyla Noble managed seven saves in going all 90 minutes.

UNK is at Washburn (2-1-0) on Friday and hosts Fort Hays State (2-1-0) on Sunday. Both are non-con games that will not count in the MIAA standings.