Lopers Headed To National Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney cross country teams have qualified for the Division II National Invitational Nov. 14 (Sat) in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Christian is hosting the event which allows schools running this fall a chance to compete on a national stage. A select number of conferences held qualifying meets in October to earn a trip to Texas; teams and individuals have until Tuesday (Nov. 3) to declare or they will be scratched. D2 Invite Logo UNK reached this point by placing first (men) and third (women) at the Newman Team Championships Friday in Wichita. The Loper men are ranked 13th in the most recent national rankings which this fall is being determined by a panel of head coaches. The D2 Invite features a men’s 10k (9:30 a.m. start) and a women’s 6k (10:15 a.m.) at the LCU Chaparral Cross Country Course. The top 25 finishers will be recognized as “All-D2 National Invite Team” with the top four squads receiving an award as well.