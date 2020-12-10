Lopers In Action Tonight

Kearney, Neb. – Closing in on being a full-strength basketball team, the Nebraska-Kearney men head to Wichita and Edmond, Okla., this weekend.

UNK (1-2) faces the Newman Jets (0-3) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then the Central Oklahoma Bronchos (0-3) Saturday at 4 p.m. Catch the action via The MIAA Network, KRVN FM (93.1 and 106.9) and live stats.

The Lopers have yet to play a game with a full-roster and still won’t be able to do so due to some bumps and bruises. UNK welcomed back three starters last Saturday and promptly led Fort Hays State from start to finish as part of an 84-80 win.

In the very early going the Lopers are getting solid contributions from Utah junior newcomer Darrian Nebeker (12.0 points, team-best 7.3 rebounds, and a team-best 39.0 minutes per game) and Texas senior guard RJ Pair (8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 26 minutes per game). They join junior New Zealand junior Matt Brien and California redshirt sophomore Myles Arnold as Lopers to appear in all three games.

Newman has a 16-player roster with nine being transfers. That group includes guards J’Sebian Brown (Arkansas State) and Ian Lee (Howard) who both came in from Division I programs. The Jets are allowing 85 points a night as the opposition is shooting 47% from the field and 42% from behind the arc. Newman also has a minus 6.0 turnover margin.

Junior newcomer and 6-2 guard Branden Bunn (17.3 ppg) leads with Brown at 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a night. Last year UNK rallied for a win in Wichita, 66-64, while winning at home, 85-72.