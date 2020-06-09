Hastings-One of the top point guards in the state has picked her college destination. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger, who just completed her sophomore season, announced on social media she has accepted a scholarship offer to be a part of UNK’s 2022 class. Kissinger had been receiving interest from other Division Two schools in the region and had also visited South Dakota and had been in contact with Creighton. Kissinger has helped St. Cecilia to back to back C-2 State Championships. The last two seasons she was named to the C2 first team all state squad while averaging close to 13 ppg, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Jun
26
Fri
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jun 26 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
9
Thu
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 9 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
11
Sat
1:50 pm Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Ga... @ Kearney
Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Ga... @ Kearney
Jul 11 @ 1:50 pm – 5:00 pm
Jul
14
Tue
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball Gothenbur... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball Gothenbur... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 14 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
28
Tue
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 28 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Blogs
Lopers land all state point guard
BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 9, 2020
Home › News › Regional Sports
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information