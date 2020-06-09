Lopers land all state point guard

Hastings-One of the top point guards in the state has picked her college destination. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger, who just completed her sophomore season, announced on social media she has accepted a scholarship offer to be a part of UNK’s 2022 class. Kissinger had been receiving interest from other Division Two schools in the region and had also visited South Dakota and had been in contact with Creighton. Kissinger has helped St. Cecilia to back to back C-2 State Championships. The last two seasons she was named to the C2 first team all state squad while averaging close to 13 ppg, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.