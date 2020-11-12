Lopers Lose Out On Game To Covid

Kearney, Neb. – The football game between Nebraska-Kearney and South Dakota Mines this Saturday in Rapid City has been canceled and will not be made up. The Lopers (2-0) were notified by the Hardrockers (2-2) on Thursday morning about the change in plans. South Dakota is experiencing a surge in COVID cases; Saturday’s Chadron State at Black Hills State game has also been canceled as well as the Nov. 21 game between Mines and BHSU.

“Hardrocker Athletics felt this was the best course of action to take after the advisement from Monument Health, in following guidelines from the NCAA, CDC and State Department of Health, to suspend activities in the football program,” said South Dakota Mines Athletic Director Joel Lueken. “I reached out to Black Hills and we are in agreement to bring the season to a close.” UNK will finish up the short 2020 season next Saturday at home against MIAA rival Missouri Western State (0-2). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The Griffons are at West Texas A&M (3-2) this weekend.