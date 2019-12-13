Lopers Nail 18 Three Pointers In Win

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team hit a school-record 18 three pointers and grabbed 65 rebounds to defeat Central Christian (Kan.) College, 106-43, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.

This game was originally set to be played before Thanksgiving but a snowstorm forced a postponement. UNK is now 9-1 while the Tigers, from McPherson, Kan., remain 2-5 as this was an exhibition for them.

The Lopers were literally bombs away all game, going 18 of 43 (41.9%) from behind the arc. They made three in the first quarter, eight in the second, six in the third and one more in the fourth. That tally bests the 16 the 2017-18 Lopers made in a win over Colorado-Colorado Springs.

The triple barrage came from eight different players with Colorado grad transfer Haley Simental doing the most damage (6 of 7). Her 18 points were a team-high with four others between 10-12 including Missouri junior Adreon Bell and Wahoo sophomore Aspen Jansa.

Inside the arc Kearney almost was plus 40 on the glass, leading to 24 second chance points. Sophomores Klaire Kirsch (Rapid City, SD) and Maegan Holt (Council Bluffs, Ia.) had seven apiece with 13 Lopers grabbing at least one carom. This marks the sixth time in school history the Lopers have reached 60 rebounds in a game; the record of 68 was set at New Mexico Highlands 11 years ago. Defensively UNK held CCC to 25% shooting from the field and into 16 turnovers.

Kearney hosts the Manhattan Christian College Thunder Saturday afternoon.