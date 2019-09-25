Lopers Off To Good Start At Home Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team is in third place with a 308 after the first day of the MIAA Fall Preview at Awarii Dunes in Axtell. The two-day, 36-hole tournament hosted by UNK is being played on a 5,845-yard layout. All 11 MIAA schools that sponsor women’s golf are taking part as is Sioux Falls from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). With favorable weather conditions the average individual score was an 82 with teams averaging a 320 on the par 72 course. Central Missouri shot a torrid 296 to take the lead with Central Oklahoma at a 305 and three others at or below a 310. UNK’s 308 is tied for the seventh lowest 18-hole score in school history. That came on the strength of a 1-under 71 turned in by Doniphan senior Brandi Lemek. She is in sole possession of second place behind Missouri Western State’s Allycia Gan’s 2-under 70. Lemek’s score, one shy of her career best and two off tying the Loper individual record, featured 10 pars and five birdies. She is tied for the tourney lead in birdies and was 3-under on par 5 holes.

Overall, 11 players are within five strokes of the lead. The rest of the UNK lineup shot either a 79 or 80. Tied for 26th is Omaha junior Nia Station, Puerto Rico sophomore Faviola Gonzalez and Columbus freshman Aspen Luebbe. One stroke behind in 33rd place is Oregon junior Kaitlyn Howe. Luebee and Gonzalez both had 11 pars on the day with Howe having three birdies. Finally, three Lopers are playing as individuals. Arizona freshman Paige Lucero is tied for 52nd (87), Utah senior Mikayla Frei is five places back (93) and Hastings freshman Haylee O’Dey is 62nd (101). Action resumes Wednesday at 10 a.m.