Lopers Open Up Season 3-3

Kearney, Neb. – Freshman catcher Katie Gosker went 3 for 3 and knocked in a run to help Nebraska-Kearney edge New Mexico Highlands in eight innings, 5-4, Sunday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas. The game was part of the three-day Lubbock Sports Collegiate Invite. UNK lost its early game on Sunday to St. Edward’s of Texas, 14-6, to finish the tourney 3-3.The Lopers head to Wichita Falls next weekend to take part in the Midwestern State Invite