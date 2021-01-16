Lopers Pick Up Big Dual Win

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had seven bonus point wins to dominate Chadron State, 43-3, Saturday afternoon in Cushing Coliseum.

Including some “B” team duals, UNK is now 4-3 while this was the season-opener for the Eagles.

Top-ranked Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) got things started off on the right foot has he racked up six first period points as part of a 16-3 major decision. Lincoln senior Wesley Dawkins and Kearney redshirt freshman Nick James followed with falls with fifth-ranked and senior Sam Turner (Colorado Springs) tallying three points in the final period to win 5-3. Finally, redshirt junior Austin Eldredge had a 16-0 tech fall in only 2:15 with Kearney redshirt sophomore Lee Herrington recording a fall at 6:59. He was 8-4 at the time and thus picks up his first win of 2020-21.

There were 11 “extra” matches on a mat next door with the Lopers coming out on top in eight of them. Recording falls were South Carolina junior Hayden Prince (184 lbs.), Kearney redshirt sophomore Teontae Wilson (149 lbs.), Kansas redshirt sophomore Ryan Johnson (141 lbs.), and Kansas redshirt freshman Alec Segarra (125 lbs.).

UNK hosts the Midwest Duals next weekend at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Lopers are currently scheduled to face Adams State, Colorado-State Pueblo and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday.