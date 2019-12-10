Lopers Pick Up Big Honors

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside Julianne Jackson, junior middle Anna Squiers and junior setter Madison Squiers represent the second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team on the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American team. The AVCA Awards Banquet will be held in conjunction with the Elite Eight on Wednesday, December 11, in Denver. The National Player of the Year will be revealed at that time and All-Americans in attendance will be recognized. Madison Squiers (Kearney Catholic) earns first-team honors with Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) and Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) named honorable mention. Madison is now a rare three-time AVCA All-American as she twice named the NAIA squad while playing at Bellevue in 2016 and 2017.