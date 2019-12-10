class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425939 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Lopers Pick Up Big Honors | KRVN Radio

Lopers Pick Up Big Honors

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | December 10, 2019
Julianne Jackson, Anna Squiers, and Maddie Squiers-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside Julianne Jackson, junior middle Anna Squiers and junior setter Madison Squiers represent the second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team on the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American team. The AVCA Awards Banquet will be held in conjunction with the Elite Eight on Wednesday, December 11, in Denver. The National Player of the Year will be revealed at that time and All-Americans in attendance will be recognized. Madison Squiers (Kearney Catholic) earns first-team honors with Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) and Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) named honorable mention. Madison is now a rare three-time AVCA All-American as she twice named the NAIA squad while playing at Bellevue in 2016 and 2017.

