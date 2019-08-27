Lopers Picked Second

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403975 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | August 27, 2019
Kearney, Neb. – The 11th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team has been picked second in the 2019 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own squad. Just 25 points separates the top four teams in defending region champion Washburn (96; seven first place), the Lopers (90; two first place), Central Missouri (83; two first place) and Central Oklahoma (71). UNK is the MIAA defending regular season and tournament champion. The Lopers have its annual Blue/White Scrimmage this Wednesday, August 28, at 6 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center. The regular season begins on Friday, September 6, with matches against former RMAC rival Adams (Colo.) State and Findlay (Ohio). Those matches are part of the Loper Preseason Invite.

