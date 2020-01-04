Lopers Roll In Fremont

Kearney, Neb. – The fourth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had 10 placers at the annual Viking-Warrior Open Saturday in Fremont.

This was UNK’s first event of the spring semester. The Lopers (3-2) head to Louisville next weekend for the annual U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association) Multi-Division National Duals. The brackets for that tourney will be released on Monday.

Coming in first today were grad transfer Anthony Mancini (184 lbs.) and junior Matt Malcom (165 lbs.) with junior Josh Portillo and true freshman Jackson Nielsen sharing the 125 pounds title. Next junior Wesley Dawkins came in second at 133 pounds with freshman Nick James third at 141 pounds and senior Jarrod Hinrichs and redshirt freshman Lee Herrington tying for third at heavyweight. Finally redshirt freshman Teontae Wilson (149 lbs.) was third with sophomore Terrell Garraway fourth at 174 pounds.

Mancini (Middletown, Del.), a transfer from Division I Franklin & Marshall, had three bonus point wins by the combined margin of 46-3 with Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) having a major and decisions by scores of 4-2 and 4-3. The top-ranked Malcom is now 17-6 as he slipped past UNL’s Jake Silverstein by a point in the finals.

Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) and Nielsen (Fremont) each had a bye and a win to reach the 125 pound title match with Dawkins (Lincoln) going 2-1 with his wins coming by a combined score of 7-0. A class higher James (Kearney) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss by ripping off four straight wins to improve to 25-6 on the winter. Finally Hinrichs (Geneva) and Herrington (Kearney) went a combined 5-2 on the day with Wilson (Kearney) having two falls in less than 37 seconds