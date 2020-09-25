Lopers Schedule Four Scrimmages

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will hold a series of intrasquad scrimmages this fall, starting on Friday, October 9.

The cost of admission for each of the four public scrimmages is $5 per person. There will be social distance seating in the Health & Sports Center and masks will be required per UNK campus policy.

The format for the first scrimmage, at this time, is a triangular with matches set for 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The format for the other three dates is to be determined. These scrimmages also will be available via live stream at Blue Frame (price TBA).

UNK began practice on Thursday, September 3, and will work out three times a week until November 21st. They’ll also have a series of sand workouts on the weekends. The 2020 roster features 25 players including 18 underclassmen.