Lopers Schedule Scrimmages

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney softball team will hold an instrasquad scrimmage this Saturday, Oct. 31, at Dryden Park. First pitch for the 7-inning game is set for 2:30 p.m. There is no admission charge and fans are encouraged to socially distance. The Lopers have had a normal “fall ball” schedule minus exhibitions against outside competition. The 21-player roster features six newcomers, five seniors and nine juniors. UNK’s first game of the 2021 season is slated for the weekend of February 5-6 in Lubbock, Texas. The Blue & Gold posted a 13-13 record during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, batting .324 as a team and having 118 strikeouts in the circle.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will hold the second of three planned “Blue/Gold Scrimmage” this Saturday at 11 a.m. There is no admission charge if fans bring a canned food item or download the UNK Athletics Fan App to their phone. The food items will be donated to the Big Blue Loper Pantry with athletic staff ready to assist fans at the doors with the download process. There will be social distance seating in the Health & Sports Center and masks will be required per UNK campus policy. The match, which was originally set for a 2 p.m. start, will feature at least four sets with the roster divided into two squads. UNK’s last scrimmage is tentatively set for November 21 (time and location TBA).