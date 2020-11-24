Lopers Sign Three Guards

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey announced today the names of three high school seniors who’ll suit up for the Lopers next winter.

They are guards Alayna Benike (Castlewood, S.D.; , Rachel Leerar and Samantha Moore (Mullen).

“I am very pleased to announce the addition of three very talented high school players to our Loper family for the 2021-22 season. Alayna, Samantha, and Rachel are all great students and even better people. We are looking forward to having them join our program,” Eighmey said.

UNK’s current 17-player roster features three graduate transfers/seniors and five juniors and sophomores. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver (i.e. a “free year”) for winter sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Alayna is a very talented and versatile player. She has the size and skill to score in many different ways. She handles the ball really well and is an excellent passer. She makes players around her better because of her decision making and playmaking ability,” Eighmey said.

Benike (5-11) stars for the Castlewood Warriors, averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a junior. About to a four-year varsity starter, she is a two-time all-state pick who helped her team win the 2018 Class B state title. Despite being a freshman that season Benike scored a game-high 22 points in the title game. Finally, she also is a volleyball and track letterwinner.

“Alayna’s high school team has achieved a great deal of success, which is something that really stood out to us. She really fit in well with our team on her visit and we are looking forward to having her here on campus,” Eighmey said.

Leerar (5-7) helped the West Holt High Eagles finish as the 2019 Class 2A state runners up. She averaged 19.7 points per game last winter to help her team post a 25-2 mark and again reach the state tournament. Leerar also ranked first on the Eagles in assists (127) and was second in rebounds (134).

“What impressed me about Rachel is her steadiness. She’s a player that’s able to make a positive impact on her team without many mistakes. She makes great decisions with the basketball,” Eighmey said.

A two-time first-team Class 2A all-state pick, she has also been named to the all-state tourney team and helped West Holt win 50 of its last 54 games.

“Rachel is a sponge who loves the detail of the game. She’s quick and athletic and can stretch the floor with her ability to shoot the basketball,” Eighmey said.

Moore (6-0) is an all-around star for the Mullen Broncos in basketball, volleyball and track. On the court she has averaged double digits in each of her first three years, coming in at 17.2 last winter. Also supplying 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game as a junior, Moore is already over 1,000 career points and 100 made three pointers.

“Samantha is a long, athletic guard who can play multiple positions. Her versatility will help her be effective on both ends of the court. She has the offensive skills to be a playmaker at the collegiate level,” Eighmey said.

A member of the Nebraska Pride AAU team where she broke the Miss Basketball Dakota Showcase record for two-point field goals, Moore led the Mullen volleyball team in kills and blocks this past fall while being a state track qualifier in four events. That includes the 100 hurdles where she was the 2019 Class D runner up.

“Samantha has a very high basketball IQ as her father was an excellent high school basketball coach. UNK has had several student-athletes from Mullen and they just have a toughness about them you don’t find everywhere,” Eighmey said.

UNK (2-0), dating back to last season, has won 28 of its last 34 games. The Lopers are off for the Holiday this weekend before hosting Fort Hays State (0-0) on Dec. 5.