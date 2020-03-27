Lopers Sign Utah Forward

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced today that Utah native Darrian Nebeker will join the Lopers for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Nebeker (6-6, 210 lbs.) is UNK’s first recruit to date. He signed with the program just prior to the NCAA mandated dead period which currently runs through April 15. The Lopers had four seniors on its 2019-20 roster in forwards AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl and Morgan Soucie and guard Chase Winchester. Having two years of eligibility remaining,

Nebeker graduated from West Jordan H.S. and was at Snow Junior College (Ephraim, Utah) the past two seasons. Current Loper guard Jake Walker also graduated from Snow and played with Nebeker in 2018-19. Appearing in 64 games over the past two winters Nebeker was part of a Badgers squad that went 26-7 in 2019 and won a league title. As a freshman he came in at 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while making 71% of his free throws. He was in double digits eight times to help Snow win a district title for the first time in 49 years.

This past season Nebeker increased his numbers to 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds a night. Helping Snow win 18 games, he had nine double digit efforts including a career-high 25 points in a December loss to North Idaho. At West Jordan Nebeker was part of a program that made the Class 5A or 6A state tournament three straight years. He was tabbed third-team Class 6A all-state after his senior season. Finally, he was a member of the Utah Basketball Club out of the high school season. UNK went 16-13 (10-9 MIAA) this past season, qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, having two four-game win streaks and recording victories over NCAA Tourney qualifiers Rogers State and Colorado School of Mines.