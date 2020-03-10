Lopers Start Spring Ball Today

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team will began preparations for the upcoming 2020 season this Tuesday, March 10, with the start of spring practice.

The Lopers will work out 15 times between March 10 and April 10 with the “Spring Game” set for Friday, April 10. That event will begin at 7 p.m. and more details will be announced at a later date.

Weather permitting UNK will practice three or four days per week between 4-6:30 p.m. (estimated end time) at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The team will also practice once and have a scrimmage on a Saturday; those workouts will also last roughly two hours each. Practices are open to the public; see the scheduled dates below.

Head coach Josh Lynn and his staff must replace 10 All-MIAA players off a team that went 7-5 in 2019 and won the Mineral Water Bowl. Among the departures are All-American left guard Josh Stoltenberg , All-Central Region linebacker Sal Silvio , running backs David Goodwin and Darrius Webb and defensive linemen Hinwa Allieu and Jordan Ingraham .

Returning to the fold is 2019 MIAA Freshman of the Year and quarterback TJ Davis (Colorado Springs), all-league offensive tackles Corey Hoelck (Giltner) and Kooper Reece (Valentine) and all-league back Dayton Sealey (Hastings St. Cecilia).

The 2020 season begins at home on Thursday, September 3, vs. Missouri Southern State, with fall camp beginning in early August.

Practice Dates (Times are approximate & can change due to weather)

Practice #1 – Tuesday, March 10 (4 PM) … helmets

Practice #2 – Wednesday, March 11 (4 PM) … helmets

Practice #3 – Friday, March 13 (4 PM) … shells

Practice #4 – Saturday, March 14 (9:30 AM) … full pads starts

Practice #5 – Monday, March 16 (4 PM)

Practice #6 – Tuesday, March 17 (4 PM)

Practice #7 – Thursday, March 19 (4 PM)

Scrimmage #1 – Friday, March 20 (5 PM)

Practice #9 – Tuesday, March 31 (4 PM)

Practice #10 – Wednesday, April 1 (4 PM)

Practice #11 – Friday, April 3 (4 PM)

Scrimmage #2 – Saturday, April 4 (11 AM)

Practice #13 – Tuesday, April 7 (4 PM)

Practice #14 – Tuesday, April 9 (4 PM) … helmets

Spring Game – Friday, April 10 (7 PM)