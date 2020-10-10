Lopers to hold Blue/Gold Scrimage

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team will hold an official “Blue/Gold Scrimmage” this Saturday starting at 3p.m.

There is no admission charge if fans bring a canned food item or download the UNK Athletics Fan App to their phone. The food items will be donated to the Big Blue Loper Pantry with athletic staff ready to assist fans at the front gates with the download process. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

There will be social distance seating in Cope Stadium and masks will be required per UNK campus policy. Parking is on a first come, first serve basis and will be free. No tail gaiting will take place and trailers and tents will not be allowed in the parking lots.

The scrimmage will consist of 100 plays (25 each quarter) with the game clock not running. After each quarter a short break will take place, allowing Loper special teams to get in some work. A 20-minute halftime will include performances by the UNK Sapphires, the Pride of the Plains Marching Band and the announcement of the Homecoming Court. Festivities should end a little after 5 p.m.

Fans will not be allowed on the field or near the North end zone building afterwards. Parents and family members are encouraged to meet Loper players in the West parking lot of Cope Stadium or back at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK is scheduled to play four games this fall, starting with a road date at Pittsburg State on Halloween. That game has been moved up one hour to a 12 p.m. kickoff.