(Audio) Lopers To Host Midwest Duals

Kearney, Neb. – The Annual Midwest Duals will take place in the Buffalo County Fairgrounds this weekend and feature 15 high schools and 10 colleges. The field, due to the on-going COVID pandemic, is smaller this year. High schools will compete Friday in the Exposition Building with pool play starting at 10 a.m. Championship and placing matches will start around 3 p.m. The college action will take place in the Exhibit Building and start at 9 a.m. Loper head coach Dalton Jensen says it will be a busy weekend.

Each school will have three duals; Nebraska-Kearney will see junior college power Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and former RMAC rivals Adams State and Colorado State-Pueblo.Capacity in each facility will be capped at 25% and fans are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Tickets can be purchased at www.lopertickets.com. No gameday tickets will be sold.