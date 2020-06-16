Lopers to open up at home vs Northwest Missouri

Due to the Covid-19 crisis and to help alleviate costs, all NCAA Division II football programs are playing a maximum of a 10-game schedule this fall. The MIAA decided to have each school play five home and five away games; the previously released 11-game schedule had some schools with six home contests. The new schedule was determined by a blind draw with each institution keeping one previously announced home date.

Returning to Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field this fall is Northwest Missouri State (Sept. 12), Pittsburg State (Oct. 10) and Central Oklahoma (Oct. 24) with UNK heading to Lincoln (Sept. 19) and Missouri Southern State (Nov. 7) again. Homecoming is set for October 10. The remaining road dates are at Central Missouri (Sept. 26), Washburn (Oct. 17) and Northeastern State (Oct. 31) with Missouri Western State (Oct. 3) and Fort Hays State (Nov. 14) the other home opponents. UNK will not face Emporia State in 2020. All Loper home game kick off times will be announced at a later date. The team, currently going through voluntary workouts that began June 1, will report to fall camp in mid-August.

9/5 Bye

9/12, Northwest Missouri

9/19, at Lincoln

9/26, at Central Missouri

10/3, Missouri Western

10/10, Pittsburg State

10/17, at Washburn

10/24, Central Oklahoma

10/31, at Northeastern State

11/7, at Missouri Southern

1/14, Fort Hays State