Lopers Vault To 5th

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team vaulted up 21 spots to fifth in the second edition of the Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) Top 25 poll.

This poll, voted upon by SID’s from around the country, had a November preseason edition that saw UNK ranked 26th. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) has yet to release a 2020-21 poll; it’s expected the first edition will come out this month.

The Lopers (8-0) received 319 points and one first place vote to trail only Drury (Mo.), Ashland (Ohio), Lubbock Christian (Texas), and Hawaii Pacific. In its storied history UNK has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the WBCA Top 25 poll (January 23 & January 30, 2001). UNK will host Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri this week. Those games can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and 106.9 FM.