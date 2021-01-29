Lopers Win Big In Home Dual

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team used four forfeits, two falls and two tech falls to easily get past Central Missouri, 49-6, Thursday in Cushing Coliseum. With the regular season already winding down UNK improves to 8-3 while the Mules fall 5-0. Kearney has now outscored UCM by a 143-6-margin the past three years. Recording first period falls were Kansas junior Terrell Garraway (174 lbs.) and Seward redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers (197 lbs.) with Iowa senior Josh Portillo (22-6; 125 lbs.) and Kansas junior Austin Eldredge (16-0; 184 lbs.) having first period tech falls. Finally, Kansas redshirt freshman Wyatt Hayes earned UNK’s other on-the-mat win with a 7-4 decision at 165 pounds. His night included two reversals and a takedown. UNK heads to Newman and nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma next weekend.