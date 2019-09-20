Lopers Win In Sweep At Emporia

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson had 13 kills and hit .522 to help sixth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep Emporia State (-19, -10, -19) Friday night in Kansas.

This was the MIAA opener for both squads. UNK (10-0) remains unbeaten on the year and improves to 48-7 all-time against the Hornets (4-5).

Emporia was strong early, erasing a 7-5 deficit to take lead of 10-7, 15-11 and 16-14 in set one. However, UNK caught the Hornets at the end of set one and then rolled the rest of the night.

The Lopers moved ahead 21-17 in the first set after kills by senior outside Emma Benton (G.I. Central Catholic) and junior middle Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) and then the pair combined for a block. Benton later added a solo block and another kill as UNK pulled away to win by six.

Kearney continued its momentum by hitting .515 (19-2-33) in the second set with Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) providing eight of her kills during this torrid run. The third set was a bit tighter as the Hornets led early but the Lopers registered 10 kills and took advantage of five ESU service errors to get the sweep.

Overall the Lopers out hit the Hornets .294 to .075 and recorded 17 more kills and 17 more digs. Finally, Squiers had seven kills, five digs and hit .400, Omaha junior right side Mary Katherine Wolfe had nine kills, eight digs and hit .333 with Kearney redshirt freshman Bailee Sterling coming off the bench to provide five kills, two block sand a .500 hitting efficiency.

Kearney heads faces the third-ranked Washburn tomorrow night at six. The Ichabods (9-0) swept Fort Hays State tonight at home.