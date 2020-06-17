Lopers working on Volleyball Schedule

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team’s adjusted 2020 schedule has the Lopers playing 20 MIAA matches this fall.

To help alleviate costs brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II women’s volleyball programs are playing a maximum of 20 dates this fall. Teams can play multiple matches on a date and thus UNK and many other schools are aiming to combine a weekend schedule onto a single day. This will open up dates to allow for non-conference action.

If some switches are made the Lopers begin the year as scheduled at the Colorado School of Mines Tournament (September 4-5) with opponents to be determined. UNK is hopeful its annual home tournament can take place the following weekend (September 11-12) but that is TBD as well.

There are currently four MIAA weeks where things might change to one site. They are September 25-26 (opponents are Newman and Central Oklahoma), October 6 & 9 (Central Missouri and Fort Hays State), October 23-24 (NU and UCO), and November 3 & 7 (UCM and Hays). More switches could take place as long as all parties agree; UNK’s travel partner is Hays.

Currently the Lopers have 10 home and 10 away matches. The first scheduled home match comes September 18 vs. Emporia State. The MIAA Tournament, which was moved to Kansas City last fall, returns to campus this season. That event will come the week of November 16-21.

UNK, currently going through voluntary workouts that began June 1, reports to fall camp in mid-August.